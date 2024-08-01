Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 8,056 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Strategic Education worth $268,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

NASDAQ STRA opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

