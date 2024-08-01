Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.88% of NBT Bancorp worth $205,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.