Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.70

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 5667690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
