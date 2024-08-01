Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.70

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 5667690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

