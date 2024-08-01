Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Quent Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $103,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

