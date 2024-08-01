Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.87

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 34360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.47.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

