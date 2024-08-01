Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

