Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 254,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 337.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

