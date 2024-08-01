Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 1.8%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). 10,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).
Vector Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £12.62 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.70.
About Vector Capital
Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.
