Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

