Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.