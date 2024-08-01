Ventum Financial Downgrades Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) to Tender

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$37.00. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 267.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.