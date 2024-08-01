VEON (VEON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

VEON Trading Down 0.9 %

VEON stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. VEON has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

