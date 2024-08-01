Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

