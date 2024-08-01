Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verano has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verano will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Company Profile



Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

