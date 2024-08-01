Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

