Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 154.87% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.

Veritone Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

