Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367,976 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 744.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 271,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,212 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.