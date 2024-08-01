Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRRM stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

