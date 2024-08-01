Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verra Mobility Price Performance
VRRM stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
