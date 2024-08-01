Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

