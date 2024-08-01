Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at JMP Securities

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Vertex to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

VERX stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,623,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vertex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Vertex by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 307,892 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

