Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Vertex traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 123554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERX. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 991.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

