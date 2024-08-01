Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.00% of Viasat worth $226,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Viasat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Viasat by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

