Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on VIAV
Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions
In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.