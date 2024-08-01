Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 0.91.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

