Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

