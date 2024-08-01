Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) COO Marianna Mancini Sells 18,026 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 349,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

