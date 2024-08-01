Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 350.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 129.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 101,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vimeo by 288.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vimeo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 721,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

