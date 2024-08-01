Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $43.29.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
