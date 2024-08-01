VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Up 4.3%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 26,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 44,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 129.27%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

Further Reading

