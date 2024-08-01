Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 155.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

