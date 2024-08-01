Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $418.35 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

