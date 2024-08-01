Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 409.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.