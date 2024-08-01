Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro Sells 3,859 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Visteon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

