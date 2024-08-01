Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VST opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. Vistra has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

