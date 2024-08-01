Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of VITL opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
