VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

VNET Group Stock Up 12.5 %

VNET stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

