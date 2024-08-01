Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
NYSE VOYA opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
