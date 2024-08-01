Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.31, but opened at $71.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial shares last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 84,860 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

