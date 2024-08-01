Vroom (VRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($24.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.08 million during the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 171.85% and a negative net margin of 47.89%.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of VRM stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Vroom has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

