Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vuzix by 86.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 130,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 26.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

VUZI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

