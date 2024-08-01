W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $58.21. 1,364,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,297,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

