WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WaFd were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WaFd by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WaFd by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens upped their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

