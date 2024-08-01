Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

