Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Warby Parker has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. On average, analysts expect Warby Parker to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.