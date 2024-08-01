Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $522.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $489.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,125,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

