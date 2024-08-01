WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 6th (NASDAQ:WBTN)

WEBTOON Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 6th. WEBTOON Entertainment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

(Get Free Report)

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.