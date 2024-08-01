Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

