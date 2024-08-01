Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $51.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

