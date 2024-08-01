Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

