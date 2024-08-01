Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN):

7/29/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2024 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 46,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

