Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN):

  • 7/29/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/26/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 7/26/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/18/2024 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/10/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 6/28/2024 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/26/2024 – Allison Transmission is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/7/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 46,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.