Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGCO (AGCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):

7/31/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $139.00 to $129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – AGCO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

7/22/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AGCO

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 134.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

